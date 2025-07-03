Notorious criminal shot in leg amid ‘escape bid’ in Moga

A notorious criminal, Daljit Singh alias Sikander, suffered a bullet injury when he opened fire at the Moga police party in a bid to escape on Wednesday. A police official investigating after an encounter with criminals in Moga on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Sikander and his accomplice Arun Aanda are in the custody of the Moga police in the murder of Shiv Sena leader Mangat Rai alias Manga.

Manga was shot dead in Moga in March this year, and the crime was recorded on a CCTV camera installed in the residential area.

The accused were arrested early this week from Himachal Pradesh, and on Wednesday, they were taken by a police team to Singhawala village in Moga for the recovery of weapons used in the crime.

Superintendent of police (SP) Bal Krishan Singla told reporters that the accused took out the hidden .32-bore pistol and attacked the police party.

“Three rounds were fired, and in retaliatory police action, Sikander sustained an injury to his leg. Arun also tried to escape from the police custody, but both were overpowered after a brief encounter. They were taken to the civil hospital,” the SP said.

Police said that Sikander is facing 24 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, drug peddling and the Arms Act. His accomplice Arun was involved in at least three cases under the NDPS, Excise Act, and Arms Act.