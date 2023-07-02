Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Now, burglars strike at locked house in Chandigarh’s Sector 28

Now, burglars strike at locked house in Chandigarh’s Sector 28

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 02, 2023 12:58 AM IST

Complainant Manju, a resident of Chandigarh, told the police that the burglary took place on the intervening night between June 26 and 27 while she was away at her parents’ house in Ambala

In yet another break-in at a locked house, thieves made off with gold jewellery, laptop, television and 1,000 in cash from a house in Sector 28 B.

Chandigarh Police are scrutinising CCTV footage gathered from near the spot to nab the thieves. (iStock photo)
Chandigarh Police are scrutinising CCTV footage gathered from near the spot to nab the thieves. (iStock photo)

Complainant Manju told the police that the burglary took place on the intervening night between June 26 and 27 while she was away at her parents’ house in Ambala. Her brother discovered the theft on visiting her house.

Police are scrutinising CCTV footage gathered from near the spot to nab the thieves.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector-26 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out