Now, buy PSEB textbooks online with 15% discount

Aiming to provide students easy access to authentic textbooks and prevent overcharging by private booksellers, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has launched an online portal for sale and delivery of PSEB textbooks. Books purchased directly from PSEB district offices will also come with a 15% discount. (HT File)

Through the PSEB Pustak Portal “https://pustak.pseb.ac.in/", students can also avail of 15% discount on all board-published books. Books purchased directly from PSEB district offices will also come with a 15% discount.

Announcing the initiative, PSEB chairman Amarpal Singh said the board was the first in the country to introduce a dedicated e-commerce portal for the sale and distribution of textbooks.

More than 12 lakh students across Punjab are expected to benefit from the portal, with the board estimating annual savings of nearly ₹2.15 crore for students and parents.

For home delivery, PSEB has partnered with India Post under the Gyan Post Scheme, offering subsidised delivery charges ranging from ₹20 to a maximum of ₹100 for consignments weighing up to 5 kg.

PSEB has printed 2.25 crore copies covering 361 textbook titles in Punjabi, English and Hindi. To facilitate physical distribution, the board has established 97 delivery and collection centres across the state. Books collected from these centres will not attract any additional charges.

Approximately 20,000 schools across the state are affiliated with the PSEB, encompassing a mix of government, government-aided and private institutions.

The board clarified that students enrolled in government schools will continue to receive textbooks for free under the state government’s existing scheme, with books for the 2026-27 academic session already supplied to schools.