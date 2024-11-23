Now, Chandigarh MC proposes to hike tertiary treated water rates

A day after city mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor rolled back the proposal to hike power cess, the municipal corporation (MC) is now proposing to increase the rates of tertiary treated (TT) water. Through tertiary treatment, sewage water is made suitable for irrigation through chemical treatment and sedimentation process. (NinaMalyna - stock.adobe.com)

As per the Chandigarh water supply bylaws, 2015, the use of TT water is compulsory in all houses/institutions having area of one kanal and above. The bylaws made TT water connections compulsory for consumers within three months from the date of issue of notification, but the civic body has found that only 2,906 of the total 7,385 one kanal houses in Chandigarh have complied.

Similarly, out of the total number of 414 institutions, only 150 have the connections.

Through tertiary treatment, sewage water is made suitable for irrigation through chemical treatment and sedimentation process. It is the final stage of the wastewater cleaning process to make it suitable for irrigation and related activities. The treated water’s biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) should be less than 10 mg.

Use of TT water for agriculture and related activities is out of the main objectives of the City Water Action Plan (CWAP) as it will reduce dependence on ground and potable water.

Further, in a bid to increase its revenue, MC is now proposing to sell the TT water at ₹7 per kilolitre on the lines of Delhi Jal Board. At present, MC charges ₹2.50 per kilolitre of TT water.

Besides this, to ensure compliance, MC is proposing to levy penalty equal to 7.5% of the total water bill on one kanal house owners who have not taken TT water connections in spite of availability.

MC is also proposing to make TT water available for other purposes of fulfilling norms, such as construction purposes, chilling plants, AC cooling units after softening and other industrial purposes for washing, etc.

“The rate hike is proposed because people living in one kanal house can easily afford it. In the ongoing financial crisis, MC wishes to generate more revenue, but we also don’t want to put extra burden through taxes on the public,” mayor Dhalor said.

MC proposes to increase Verka/Vita booth rents

In another proposal, MC is planning to increase the monthly rents of all 176 Verka/Vita booths in the city.

“In October 2023, the MC House had decided to give extension to 176 Verka/Vita booths up to March 31, 2024, at monthly rent of ₹6,520. Now, MC is proposing another five-year extension till March 31, 2029, but with revised rent of ₹10,000 per month, with annual increase of 7%,” the agenda read.

Governor to attend House meet today

Amid the escalating financial challenges in MC, Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria is set to attend and address the General House meeting on Saturday. The governor’s assent to attend the meeting was followed by a request made by mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, who met him to discuss the urgent need for financial support. The governor is expected to address the councillors.