Now, fire breaks out at iron factory in Panchkula’s Industrial Area

A fire erupted at an iron factory located in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Saturday afternoon, the second industrial blaze in Panchkula within a week. Due to a swift response from three fire tenders, the fire was contained within the factory premises, preventing major damage. (Sant Arora/HT)

The fire department received an alert around 3.30 pm, prompting a swift response from three fire tenders — two from Sector 5 and one from Sector 20 fire stations.

Firefighters successfully brought the flames under control within one hour.

Initial reports indicate that the factory manufactures iron parts. Due to the timely intervention of the fire department, the fire was contained within the factory premises, preventing major damage. No one was injured.

This incident comes close on the heels of a more substantial fire at an ink factory in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on May 12, which required the deployment of around a dozen fire tenders and was brought under control with considerable effort.