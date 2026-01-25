Now, green category industries in Chandigarh can get instant approval

In a step towards strengthening the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) framework and cutting regulatory red tape, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has launched a fully automated system for granting Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) to Green Category industries. Green Category industries constitute nearly 40% of Chandigarh’s industrial base. (HT Photo for representation)

The newly introduced automated module has been integrated into the existing Online Consent Management and Monitoring System (OCMMS) portal (chocmms.in). With this upgrade, the approval timeline for Green Category industries has been reduced from 15 days to zero, enabling instant issuance of certificates upon submission of applications and payment of the requisite fees.

Green Category industries constitute nearly 40% of Chandigarh’s industrial base. Under the new system, applications from this segment will no longer require manual scrutiny, significantly expediting approvals and easing compliance for entrepreneurs and small businesses. Green Category industries are businesses with very low pollution potential (Pollution Index score of 21 to 40).

By introducing zero-day approvals for Green Category units, Chandigarh has set a new benchmark in regulatory reforms and public convenience, directly supporting the national EoDB agenda, said the chairman, CPCC.