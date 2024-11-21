Now, Haryana employees to be rewarded for good governance practices

The Haryana government has rolled out the ‘Haryana Good Governance Award Scheme 2024’ which aims to promote excellence in governance by recognising and rewarding employees whose innovative practices and exceptional efforts contribute to improved governance across the state. The Haryana government, under chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, has rolled out the ‘Haryana Good Governance Award Scheme 2024’ which aims to promote excellence in governance by recognising and rewarding employees for good work. (PTI File)

The notification, which chief secretary Vivek Joshi issued on Wednesday, states that under the scheme, the state government has outlined specific rewards to recognise exceptional efforts in promoting good governance across the state. The awards at the state-level have been categorised to include both flagship scheme awards and state-level awards for teams demonstrating outstanding performance and innovation.

The state-level flagship scheme awards will honour teams involved in flagship projects with a trophy, an appreciation certificate signed by the chief secretary and a cash reward of ₹51,000. The cash reward will be equally distributed among all team members.

The state-level awards will be conferred on teams achieving high performance in various governance initiatives. These awards include a trophy and a certificate of appreciation, placed in the service records of the recipients. The cash rewards for the state-level awards are structured across three categories, with ₹51,000 for the first prize, ₹31,000 for the second prize and ₹21,000 for the third prize.

The cash rewards will be divided equally among the winning team members.

The district-level awards will be presented by the deputy commissioner of each district. Each district will recognise teams in three categories, with cash rewards set at ₹31,000 for first place, ₹21,000 for second place and ₹11,000 for third place. Each winning team will also receive a trophy and an appreciation certificate signed by the divisional commissioner of the respective district.

A maximum of six awards will be granted under the state-level flagship scheme awards.

Good governance day is celebrated on December 25 every year.