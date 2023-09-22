Now, Himachal CM’s mother contributes ₹50,000 for relief to flood victims
Himachal chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said people from all walks of life are coming forward to donate generously and their selfless contributions will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in aiding those affected by disasters and calamities across the state
In a heart-warming gesture of solidarity in the hour of calamity, Sansar Devi, the mother of chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, made a contribution of ₹50,000 towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh. CM Sukhu said, “People from all walks of life are coming forward to donate generously and their selfless contributions will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in aiding those affected by disasters and calamities across the state. So far, more than ₹180 crore has been received in the Aapda Rahat Kosh and I am deeply thankful to all who have contributed.” The CM himself had recently donated a substantial sum of ₹51 lakh from his personal savings for the relief fund.
Deputy CM presents cheques of ₹16.73L
Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri presented cheques worth about ₹16.73 lakh on behalf of Himachal Pradesh Primary Agriculture Service Cooperative Societies Employees Union towards CM’s relief fund.
