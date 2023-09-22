News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Now, Himachal CM’s mother contributes 50,000 for relief to flood victims

Now, Himachal CM’s mother contributes 50,000 for relief to flood victims

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Sep 22, 2023 10:52 PM IST

Himachal chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said people from all walks of life are coming forward to donate generously and their selfless contributions will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in aiding those affected by disasters and calamities across the state

In a heart-warming gesture of solidarity in the hour of calamity, Sansar Devi, the mother of chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, made a contribution of 50,000 towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh. CM Sukhu said, “People from all walks of life are coming forward to donate generously and their selfless contributions will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in aiding those affected by disasters and calamities across the state. So far, more than 180 crore has been received in the Aapda Rahat Kosh and I am deeply thankful to all who have contributed.” The CM himself had recently donated a substantial sum of 51 lakh from his personal savings for the relief fund.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu arriving for the assembly session in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu arriving for the assembly session in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Deputy CM presents cheques of 16.73L

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri presented cheques worth about 16.73 lakh on behalf of Himachal Pradesh Primary Agriculture Service Cooperative Societies Employees Union towards CM’s relief fund.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out