Now, litigants, lawyers from Ladakh can appear for high court hearings virtually

Acting chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh high court (HC), Justice Tashi Rabstan has rolled out virtual case hearing for the UT of Ladakh.

“Under the patronage and able guidance of Justice Tashi Rabstan, chief justice (acting) Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh HC, the initiative of taking up judicial matters via virtual mode has been allowed. Parties and lawyers can appear virtually and plead their cases from Ladakh itself,” said an official statement issued here.

In the first-kind-of-its-initiative, the court of Justice Tashi Rabstan on Saturday heard the matters of UT of Ladakh virtually, in which the lawyers and the government representatives, who were petitioners and respondents in the listed cases appeared on virtual mode from Leh and pleaded their cases. As many as six matters of Ladakh were listed before the bench, in which the virtual proceedings were conducted.

“In today’s era of technology, conducting the proceedings of a case virtually by connecting different locations on one platform is going to be a big boon in the judicial dispensation.

Rolling out such a facility for people of remote and inaccessible regions like Ladakh is aimed at easing the sufferings of litigants and lawyers who earlier had to physically travel to Jammu and Srinagar for appearing in their respective matters,” read the statement.

This will save time apart being financially viable for both parties to the case.