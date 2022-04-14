Now, terrorists using mobile data of unsuspecting civilians to escape security radar
The phone could be in your hand but another person, possibly a militant or a sympathiser, could be using its ‘hotspot’ facility, say police officials, red-flagging the latest modus operandi of terrorists in Kashmir and warning unsuspecting civilians about the trouble they could land in.
Taking serious note of the new modus operandi adopted by terrorists and their overground workers to escape security radars, the officials said wrong use of a SIM card or providing communication facility to a terrorist through ‘hotspot’ will make the subscriber of the card liable for investigation and arrest.
“SIM card subscribers cannot hide behind the fact that they themselves are not into terrorism and that their SIM card has not been used directly by the terrorists. Allowing one’s SIM card to be used through ‘hotspot’ is direct liability according to police,” an official told PTI on condition of anonymity. The relatively new way of operating came to light during in-depth investigation of a terror network case. In October last year, based on intelligence inputs, police nabbed Mukhtar Ahmad Kumar from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted him to a prison in Agra.
His troubles, it appeared, started when he got a SIM card in his name and gave it to his fiancée in Srinagar along with a mobile phone. Investigations revealed that the SIM card and the device were used by the Lashkar-e-Taiba for planning a terrorist attack, officials said. Though his fiancée denied giving the phone to anyone, she admitted that another woman, now on the run, was using her data, particularly the hotspot. Kumar’s family, trying hard to secure his release, have said in their appeals to the government that he has not been involved in any wrongdoing. However, officials said he was picked up after intelligence agencies assessed his role in a terror network and alleged that he had deep links with a terror outfit.
The clinching evidence, they said, is the SIM card. Terrorists and their associates have now been communicating with each other and their handlers in Pakistan by using hotspots of SIM cards and devices of those less likely to be suspected by police.
“A lot of people do not know how to set a password to block access to their mobile hotspot. As a result, chances of the misuse of their SIM cards increase manifold,” an official said, adding that police are reaching out to people to help them make their mobile phones secure.
He said awareness campaigns have started, particularly in rural areas, about the importance of using a password.
-
What has led to an early and warm summer this year in Delhi?
After recording Delhi's wettest January in the last 121 years and its wettest February in the last eight years, it did come as a surprise that the capital failed to receive any rainfall in March this year. While February, March and April all record on an average three to four WDs, its distribution has been fairly uneven across these months, which ultimately has led to such a sharp spike in temperatures.
-
14-year-old booked for raping minor in Pune
The Sangvi Police have lodged a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a 14-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl. The incident took place on April 3. On April 8, meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a public toilet in the Bund Garden area near the railway station. The accused followed her to the public toilet, knocked her down, physically abused her and fled.
-
It’s our turn now to share some real stories
I still remember that as children, our evenings would be spent listening to endless stories narrated by our parents, sometimes from story books, sometimes just made up at the moment and sometimes a fable that would sprinkle some wisdom about inculcating good habits in life. As soon as we returned from school, my mother would be all ears listening to our non-stop chatter about our day at school.
-
'Will issue guidelines,' says Sisodia after report of Covid case in Delhi school
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday that Covid-19 cases in the national capital had increased slightly but hastened to add there is no cause for worry as there had been no hospitalisations. Speaking to reporters, Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister urged people to stay alert. Sisodia said the government would issue guidelines for schools in view of the surge in cases.
-
‘Navi residents not to face water shortage as Morbe dam has enough stock to last till September’
The NMMC-owned Morbe dam has adequate water to last till the next five months. With the monsoon expected to fill up the dam, it is unlikely that there would be a water shortage in Navi Mumbai. The civic administration has, however, appealed for judicious use of water. The civic administration had, in February, withdrawn its proposal for a once-a-week water cut in the evening in the city following opposition from various quarters.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics