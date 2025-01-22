Menu Explore
Now, pay more for new water connections under Mohali MC

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 22, 2025 09:04 AM IST

The water and sanitation department's executive engineer said the MC issued orders to increase connection fees according to GMADA's notification dated November 28, 2024, leading to uniform fees across Mohali

Get ready to pay more for new water connections under the Mohali municipal corporation as its rates have been standardised with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

Presently, the rates for new water connections in Mohali’s new sectors under GMADA were significantly higher compared to the municipal area. Now, the rates for new water connections in both GMADA and municipal areas will be the same. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Presently, the rates for new water connections in Mohali’s new sectors under GMADA were significantly higher compared to the municipal area. Now, the rates for new water connections in both GMADA and municipal areas will be the same.

The water and sanitation department’s executive engineer said the MC issued orders to increase connection fees according to GMADA’s notification dated November 28, 2024, leading to uniform fees across the city.

Areas affected by the new rates include Phase-1 to Phase-11, villages including Shahimajra, Madanpur, Mataur, Sectors 70-71, Industrial Area Phase-1 to 5, and Sector 48-C. Essentially, the entire old Mohali area will be impacted by this order. Previously, GMADA charged more than the corporation in newer areas like Aerocity, IT City, and Aerotropolis City.

GMADA used to charge 20 per square feet for new water connections in its sectors. For a house of 10 marlas (2,250 square feet), the charge was 45,000. In contrast, in the municipal area, the charge for a 10 marla house was only 4,350 for a single floor.

The main reason for increasing water connection rates in the municipal area is reported to be a lack of funds. In Mohali, houses under two marlas do not receive a water bill, and those above two marlas only receive a bill ranging from 200 to 500. As a result, the department lacks significant sources of income, leading to increase in water connection charges in the municipal area.

