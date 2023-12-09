Now, police tracing second accused in Kaithal school harassment case

Days after the Kaithal police arrested a school principal for allegedly sexually harassing at least four girl students; the police are now tracing a private individual for the heinous crime that has rocked the state. He was accused of the offence based on the statements of the two students before the magistrate. (HT)

The man, working as a construction contractor, was hired by the school in Guhla block for some work and his identity remained undisclosed.

Superintendent of police Upasana said that he came into limelight during the course of investigation and police teams are behind him, as he is at large.

“He was accused of the offence based on the statements of the two students before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. He will be arrested soon,” said the SP.

The girls of Class 12 had alleged that the contractor used to be present at the principal’s office and would call them to serve lunch and water.

The allegations were also part of a letter written by the victims earlier this week to the area sarpanch. Its copy was submitted to the deputy commissioner (DC), president of the school managing committee and block education officer (BEO).

An SIT under Guhla DSP Kuldeep Beniwal is probing the case.

Earlier, the police had registered a case against principal Ravi Kumar under Section 10 of the POCSO Act and Sections 354 and 354 A of the IPC on December 6 and he was arrested from his residence the next day. The education department also issued his suspension orders on Thursday.