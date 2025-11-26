Now, rate your Panchkula police station visit

The Panchkula police have introduced a new initiative aimed at providing a better environment and treatment to visitors. Under this programme, QR codes are being installed at all police stations, police posts, and the offices of senior officers—including the ACPs, DCP, and commissioner of police (CP)—to capture direct public feedback. QR code placed at Sector-5 police station in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

The initiative allows any visitor to immediately provide feedback related to their visit and the status of their issue by simply scanning the QR code. This vital feedback will be delivered directly and regularly to the commissioner of police (CP). The official concerned stated that suitable action will be taken against police personnel in the event of negative feedback. This measure has been adopted following direct orders from the director general of police (DGP), Haryana.

Initially, the QR codes have been placed at Sector 5 police station, the women police station, the women cell, and the cybercrime police station. The remaining police stations, police posts, and more than half a dozen offices of senior officers will be covered within one or two days. As per the details, there are 10 police stations and 13 police posts in the district. The district also includes a traffic police office and specialised cells.

Sources told that in addition to complainants, the same facility will also be extended to those who interact with the police for passport verification. Separate scanners with a dedicated questionnaire will be provided for them to ensure the feedback is relevant to the nature of their interaction.

This new system will directly address general issues people face, such as bad attitude, lack of responsiveness, long waiting times, and reluctance to register complaints. By giving the public a direct channel to the top brass, the Panchkula police aim to foster accountability and rebuild public trust, countering the historically frustrating experience often caused by poor infrastructure and unclear processes.

SK Nayar, president of Citizens’ Welfare Association, Panchkula, said, “People visiting a police station are already distressed, and often complainants are treated like criminals. Police behaviour towards the public must be compassionate. I welcome this necessary initiative by the Haryana police and hope it is implemented with true sincerity.”