Now, singer-cop Kuljit Singh Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

The district police on Thursday booked Punjabi singer and cop Kuljit Singh Rajeana for promoting gun culture.

The singer is posted as a constable in Moga district. The case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at the Baghapurana police station.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Saturday had given three days to people of the state to remove any social media post glorifying guns or else face FIRs. The deadline came two weeks after the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government banned songs promoting gun culture and violence, and prohibited flaunting of weapons, besides the review of arms licences in the state to ensure law and order.

But on Wednesday, Kuljit’s promotor uploaded his song “Mahakaal” on YouTube, featuring lyrics promoting gun culture, the police claimed. The song was removed from the video sharing platform hours after the case was registered.

A cover of the song that was later removed from YouTube. (HT)

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurana said the song was found in violation of the orders issued by the state government, as it promoted gun culture. “A case has been registered. As Kuljit is a constable in the Punjab Police, he will also face departmental action,” he added.

On his part, Kuljit said he was not aware that the song was uploaded online and his promoters were oblivious of the ban orders. He said now they had removed the song from YouTube.