Now, special Aastha train flagged off from Katra

Amid religious fervour and devotion, an Astha special train carrying 1,375 devotees was flagged off by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station in Katra to Ayodhya. The special Aastha train being flagged off from Katra on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

On February 6, over 1,300 devotees had left in first such train from Jammu railway station to pay their obeisance at the Ayodhya temple where the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram was held on January 22.

“The train from Katra was flagged off by senior BJP leaders, including the party’s Udhampur chief Rohit Dubey, state secretary Arvind Gupta, former chairperson of the Katra municipal committee Shashi Sharma and former MLA Baldev Sharma,” a party spokesperson said.

The train picked up the devotees from Udhampur and Jammu railway stations. At Jammu, J&K vice-president Yudhvir Sethi, who is also the convener of Ram Darshan Ayodhya Committee, received the train. Sethi also reviewed the arrangements for the devotees travelling in the Astha Train.

“This sacred journey to Ayodhya will not deepen spiritual bonds and reinforce the spirit of nationalism among devotees across the country,” said Sethi.