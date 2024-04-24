 Now, track crowd at polling booths via Voter-in-Queue app in Haryana - Hindustan Times
Now, track crowd at polling booths via Voter-in-Queue app in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 24, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Haryana chief electoral officer Anurag Agarwal said during the Lok Sabha elections on May 25, the “Voter-In-Queue” app will be operational in 30 urban assembly constituencies

To achieve a 75% voting target, a “Voters-in-Queue” app has been launched so that voters can gather information about the crowd at polling centres on the day of voting, said Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Tuesday.

Haryana chief electoral officer Anurag Agarwal the Election Commission of India has approved the app for use in Haryana. (HT file photo for representation purpose)
Agarwal said during the Lok Sabha elections on May 25, the “Voter-In-Queue” app will be operational in 30 urban assembly constituencies and the Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the app for use in Haryana.

“The app helps voters to see the live crowd at the polling centres on the day of the election, allowing them to go to the polling stations according to their convenience,” the CEO said, adding that on the mobile app, voters will feed information such as the name of their area, the name of the polling booth, the voter’s name, etc., and they will receive an OTP.

Through this OTP, they can connect directly with the booth-level officer (BLO) at the booth. The BLO will update the app about the number of people standing in the queue every hour or half an hour.

The app’s primary advantage is that it will save voters time by eliminating the need to wait in long queues, he added.

The 30 urban assembly constituencies where the “Voter-In-Queue” app will be used are Panchkula, Ambala Cantonment, Ambala City, Jagadhri, Yamunanagar, Thanesar, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat Rural, Panipat Urban, Sonipat, Jind, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Hisar, Dadri, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Rewari, Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Nuh, Palwal, Faridabad NIT, Badkhal, and Faridabad assembly constituency.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Now, track crowd at polling booths via Voter-in-Queue app in Haryana
