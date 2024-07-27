Now, Uppal Marble Arch, Tech Mahindra complexes under Chandigarh admn’s radar

After Godrej Eternia and Berkeley Square, the UT administration has trained its guns on Uppal Marble Arch, a high-end residential project in Manimajra, and Tech Mahindra Limited, an IT company in Rajiv Gandhi Technology Park, Kishangarh, for building and environmental violations. The two projects fall in eco-sensitive zones as these are located within the 10 km radius of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and the Bird Sanctuary in Sector 21. (HT File photo for representation)

UT chief conservator of forests TC Nautiyal said, “The two complexes don’t have wildlife clearances. We will be issuing them show-cause notices soon.”

The Uppal Marble Arch project has 187 four-bedroom flats, all of which are occupied.

On Thursday, the administration had cancelled the occupancy (completion) certificates of Godrej Eternia and Berkeley Square, two major commercial complexes in Industrial Area, Phase-1, for environmental violations. The two projects fall in eco-sensitive zones as these are located within the 10 km radius of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and the Bird Sanctuary in Sector 21.

When asked about 12 other complexes that reportedly fall in eco-sensitive zones, Nautiyal said, “Out of the 12, Sheraton Chandigarh Hotel in Industrial Area, Phase-2, and Acropolis Commercial in Industrial Area, Phase-1, are stalled projects. We are examining the other 10 listed projects to determine if they fall within the 10 km radius of Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary.”

All these projects had come up before January 2017 when wildlife clearance was mandatory for projects within the 10 km radius of Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and Bird Park in Sector 21. The administration had in January 2017 defined the eco-sensitive zone as ranging from 2 km to 2.75 km from the boundary of Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, but since these projects came up before 2017, these are being issued notices.

Berkeley Square, Godrej Eternia seek legal recourse

Meanwhile, Berkeley Square promoter Ranjeev Dahuja said, “We have already filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court against the cancellation of our occupancy certificates. The case is listed for July 29.”

The promoters of Godrej Eternia are also planning to move the HC on July 29.