News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Now, vans to spread awareness about welfare schemes in Ludhiana

Now, vans to spread awareness about welfare schemes in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 01, 2023 05:14 AM IST

The Centre launched the scheme on November 15 to ensure that benefits of flagship schemes reach the targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner

Additional deputy commissioner RP Singh on Thursday flagged off an awareness van from Malak village, Jagraon, under Viksit Bharat Sankalap Yatra to spread maximum awareness among masses towards Centre’s welfare schemes.

Divulging the details, the ADC said the Centre launched the scheme on November 15 to ensure that benefits of flagship schemes reach the targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner.

Under the scheme, the Information, Education and Communication (IRC) vans will be covering rural areas of the district in coming days as per scheduled program, he said. Besides awareness drives, enrollment camps would also be held at village level to provide benefit of government schemes to people at doorsteps, he said adding several government departments have been roped in for this task to ensure prompt benefit of government schemes to eligible beneficiaries.

The ADC also mentioned that the Government of India, with participation of States and Union Territories, is actively engaged in the mission of saturation through its flagship schemes for providing basic amenities like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, access to LPG connections, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, quality education etc and making required services accessible to all targeted and eligible beneficiaries.

The objectives of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra are Reaching the unreached - reach out to the vulnerable who are eligible under various schemes but have not availed benefit so far, he added.

