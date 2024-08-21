NRI booked on sexual harassment charges

The Ludhiana Rural Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against an NRI for alleged sexual harassment following a complaint by a woman living in his house in Sudhar town. The NRI, who resides in Canada, is currently in India. The Ludhiana Rural Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against an NRI for alleged sexual harassment following a complaint by a woman living in his house in Sudhar town. The NRI, who resides in Canada, is currently in India. (HT File)

The woman, who is the estranged wife of a Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, in her complaint, said that she has been residing in a house owned by the NRI in Sudhar town and has been taking care of the property.

In her statement to the police, the woman alleged that the NRI, with whom she has family relations, recently started harassing her and tried to compel me into a physical relationship.

She added that on July 13, around 5 pm, the accused came to the house and tried to force himself on her. When she resisted, he fled.

Ludhiana (Rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the NRI, identified as Nachhatar Singh, a resident of Mississauga, Canada, under Section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sudhar Police station.

“The allegations are being verified,” the SSP said.