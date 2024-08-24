NRI shot at by 2 bikers in Amritsar house, critical

Two motorcycle-borne assailants barged into the house of a 43-year-old NRI, Sukhchain Singh, at Daburji village on the outskirts of Amritsar city and shot at him on Saturday morning, leaving him seriously injured. SAD, BJP say law and order situation deteriorating in state (HT File)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Harpal Singh said, “The incident took place at 7.15am. The victim was brushing his teeth when two men turned up at the gate and started enquiring about who had made the registration certificate (RC) of his Mercedes car parked in the courtyard. When Sukhchain asked them who they were, they pulled out two pistols and forcibly took him inside. After an argument, they fired three shots, two of which hit him. The assailants came with the aim to eliminate him, but one of their pistols malfunctioned.”

Sukhchain Singh was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition. “One bullet pierced into his head bypassing the brain and other into an arm. He is not able to speak, but we have started the investigation,” the ADCP said.

The CCTV footage shows that the two men arrived on a motorcycle outside the palatial house of the NRI. The assailants are seen taking him inside forcibly at gunpoint. Other family members, including the NRI’s mother, wife and child, are seen crying and requesting the assailants not to shoot but in vain.

The victim, who was based in the United States, had recently started a business in Amritsar. “He returned from the US on August 6 and wanted to spend time here by running a business. But nobody is safe here even at home,” said his wife.

ADCP Harpal Singh said the police were probing various angles. “We are trying to trace the assailants. The victim’s first wife committed suicide in 2022. Her family got an FIR registered against Sukhchain, his brother, sister and mother. Except mother, all were held innocent as they were abroad. He was getting threats from his former in-laws. We are also taking this angle into consideration in the probe. The faces of assailants are clearly visible in the CCTV footage. We will trace them soon.”

Amritsar police commissioner Ranjit Singh Dhillon also visited the spot. “An FIR has been registered against family members of Sukhchain’s first wife on the statement of his mother. We are investigating the matter.”

The attempt to murder the NRI comes a day after strangers forcibly entered the house of a 33-year-old woman and murdered her in Jujhar Singh Avenue of Amritsar on Friday.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the attacks in Amritsar on two consecutive days shows the deterioration of the law and order situation in Punjab. “Punjabis are not safe even at home. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann should quit on moral grounds,” he said.

BJP leader and former US ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, “Fear of the law is vanishing in Punjab with shootings, ransom calls and robberies becoming the new normal. Our CM Bhagwant Mann, who used a bulletproof glass for his Independence Day speech, is busy campaigning in Haryana and touring Mumbai.”