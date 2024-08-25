Punjab NRI shooting: How mother's intervention, weapon failure saved his life | Video

Sukhchain Singh – a non-resident Indian (NRI) from the United States who was shot in front of his elderly mother and children inside his house in Amritsar – is out of danger now, the police said. The now-viral video of the sensational crime shows that it was his mother and divine intervention that saved his life. A grab of the CCTV footage of the crime in Amritsar.

The viral CCTV footage shows two men entering his house at around 7 am. Sukhchain Singh was getting ready to go to the gym. The two accused had barged into the house on the pretext of enquiring about the registration papers of his luxury vehicle.

As soon as they entered, they made their intentions clear – they wanted to murder Sukhchain Singh.

They fired three shots at him. Two of them hit him.

CCTV footage shows the man lying on the floor, writhing in pain. The attackers can be seen trying to pump in more shots. However, Sukhchain's brave mother kept trying to come between her son and the attackers. She also pleaded with the two men to spare her son as the duo kept trying to make the kill shot.

A child can also be seen pleading with the duo to spare Sukhchain's life.

According to the police, the attackers' weapon got stuck and wouldn't fire anymore. His mother never stopped her attempt to dissuade the attackers from killing him.

Sukhchain's wife, Amandeep Kaur, said that at the time there were five people in the house, including two children and an elderly mother.

"The children kept pleading to the accused to leave their father, but they came to kill him. When the weapon got stuck after three shots, the accused fled from the house," she said.

Amritsar Commissioner of Police Ranjit Singh Dhillon said, "Sukhchain belongs to the Daburji area in Amritsar... Two men entered Singh's residence on the pretext of enquiring about his car's registration certificate and then started firing at him. A total of three men arrived at the residence. Two of them entered the residence and they fired at Sukchain... Sukhchain Singh lives in America and he arrived in Punjab a month ago."

Sukhchain Singh was taken to the hospital immediately, where he was treated and is now out of danger.

"He is under treatment in the hospital... Sukhchain Singh's family has lodged an FIR against five family members of his ex-wife. The family members of Sukchain Singh allege the role of family members of his ex-wife in this shooting incident...As per doctors, he is out of danger," the CP added.

Doctor Krishnan Srinivasan, who treated Sukhchain Singh, said, "When the patient was admitted to the hospital, he was bleeding severely... The patient is stable... He has received injuries on the face and hand."

With inputs from ANI