NRI woman foils snatching bid in Ludhiana

A 45-year-old NRI woman thwarted a chain-snatching attempt in the Daresi area on Friday afternoon, forcing the accused to flee after residents gathered at the spot. Police have registered a case against an unidentified person and initiated efforts to trace him. Station house officer Gurmeet Singh said police teams are examining CCTV footage from adjoining areas to ascertain the identity of the accused. (HT File)

The complainant, Raj Kaur, who had recently returned from Greece, had stepped out with her sister to visit a nearby bank when the incident occurred.

According to the police, a masked man arrived on a motorcycle, stopped near them, and attempted to snatch her gold chain.

Raj Kaur resisted the attempt and caught hold of the assailant’s hand, during which she lost balance and fell on the road. Her sister rushed to assist her but was pushed aside by the accused. The commotion drew the attention of nearby residents, prompting the accused to abandon the attempt and flee on his motorcycle.

The chain, weighing around 20 grams, remained intact due to the victim’s resistance.

Based on her statement, the Daresi police have registered an FIR against an unidentified accused.

The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera; however, the footage has not yielded a clear identification of the suspect, who was wearing a mask.

Station house officer Gurmeet Singh said police teams are examining CCTV footage from adjoining areas to ascertain the identity of the accused.

“Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend him at the earliest,” he said.