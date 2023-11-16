Nripinder Singh Rattan: A tribute to the writer who was a civil servant

Nripinder Singh Rattan is remembered as a gentleman officer who remained committed to writing across the genres of poetry, fiction and prose in the Punjabi language. Nripinder Singh Rattan is survived by his son Mrinal Rattan, daughter-in-law Anamika, and grandsons Nribpuday and Abhyuday. (HT)

He is remembered most for his book “Operation Bluestar 1984”, which provided an unbiased account through deep research and also casualties on both sides.

He wrote some 16 books and remained active in literary circles — more so after his retirement.

Interestingly, his Hindu Brahmin family from Amritsar had embraced the Sikh faith some two or three generations before he was born. His grandfather Giyani Budh Singh Anmol used to calligraph the sacred text of Guru Granth Sahib.

His father, Giyani Mohinder Singh Rattan, set up the Shri Gurmat Press near the Golden Temple, mainly to print the Guru Granth Sahib. A man of letters, he encouraged his children, three sons and three daughters, to go for higher studies.

Rattan studied history at the Hindu College, Amritsar, and became a lecturer at Nabha Government College. Here, as a challenge from a friend, he took the UPSC examination and qualified for the Indian Administrative Service.

A diligent administrator, he, however, continued to pursue his interest in literature and after his retirement would be seen in literary gatherings in the city. This helped him fill the void created by the death of his elder son and wife many years ago. Recently, he developed a heart ailment and passed away on November 13 at the age of 81.

