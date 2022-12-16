NRI’s Samellan: Govt to form special policy for Punjabi diaspora soon: Minister

Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal kick-started the NRI’s Samellan, here on Friday and said that Punjab Government would come up with a special policy for Punjabi diaspora in the new year paving a way to facilitate Punjabi NRIs in different sectors as well as addressing their issues within minimal time.

A total of 160 cases were heard during the event held on Friday.

The NRI’s of Doaba region comprising of four districts such as Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts, participated in the event and the NRIs approached with the complaints, whereas majority of the cases related to the revenue related matter. A senior official said that a large number of NRI’s revenue matter related to the family disputes. Besides, NRIs from Canada like Maninder Singh and several others complained that they have been facing problems or delays to get Indian visa after the farmers agitation besides they also showed concern on the issues of gangsters and drugs in Punjab.

On the issues being faced by the NRIs at foreign shores regarding e-visa, the minister said that the Punjab Government would press upon the Union Government to look into such issues besides air connectivity between Punjab and Canada. He also lauded the contribution being made by NRI Punjabis in the development of villages and cities. He said that the active participation and cooperation of NRIs would certainly ensure all round development of Punjab.

Emphasising that legal aid to NRIs through expert teams is under consideration of the state government, the minister said that he would soon meet chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take necessary steps in this regard. He said that the Punjab Government would also make efforts to set up exclusive fast track courts for hearing the cases of NRIs so that their time and money could be saved.