Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: NSKT vocational centre holds first convocation

Ludhiana: NSKT vocational centre holds first convocation

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 12, 2023 11:12 PM IST

During the convocation in Ludhiana, trust president Rakesh Bharti Mittal gave certificates to 186 students of nine batches of the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust (NSKT) Vocational Centre

The first convocation of the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust (NSKT) Vocational Centre was organised at Panday Auditorium in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
The first convocation of the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust (NSKT) Vocational Centre was organised at Panday Auditorium in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The first convocation of the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust (NSKT) Vocational Centre was organised at Panday Auditorium on Thursday. Trust president Rakesh Bharti Mittal gave certificates to 186 students of nine batches.

The trust also paid tribute to its founder Late Sat Paul Mittal on the occasion of his 31st death anniversary.

During the function, three of 132 students who have been placed and an employer shared their experience on how the skill level of candidates, who received 10-week-long training, has improved, and they are now employed in local industry and business organisations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out