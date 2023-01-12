Ludhiana: NSKT vocational centre holds first convocation

The first convocation of the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust (NSKT) Vocational Centre was organised at Panday Auditorium on Thursday. Trust president Rakesh Bharti Mittal gave certificates to 186 students of nine batches.

The trust also paid tribute to its founder Late Sat Paul Mittal on the occasion of his 31st death anniversary.

During the function, three of 132 students who have been placed and an employer shared their experience on how the skill level of candidates, who received 10-week-long training, has improved, and they are now employed in local industry and business organisations.