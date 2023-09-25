NSS Day celebrated in Chandigarh

Chandigarh NSS Cell organised a programme to mark NSS Day celebration and a State NSS Award Function on Sunday. Chandigarh adviser felicitated two NSS units, 12 NSS programme officers and 10 NSS volunteers for meritorious community services. (HT File)

UT adviser Dharam Pal was the chief guest. Harinder Kaur, regional director NSS, was the guest of honour and Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, UT director, school education, was the special guest.

The adviser felicitated two NSS units, 12 NSS programme officers and 10 NSS volunteers for meritorious community services. Each NSS unit and programme officer was awarded with shield, certificate and ₹10,000. Each NSS volunteer was awarded with a medal, certificate and ₹5,000.

The best NSS unit award for schools was presented to Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, and for colleges was presented to Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11.

The adviser urged that volunteers and programme officers serve the society and humanity with the motto “Not Me But You”. As many as 800 NSS volunteers, 150 programme officers and 80 principals also attended the function.

