Nuh man gets 5-yr term for sharing obscene pictures in online class of students

ByPress Trust of India, Nuh
Mar 23, 2025 08:38 AM IST

The court of additional sessions judge Neeru Kamboj sentenced Ashiq, a resident of village Badarpur here and imposed on him a fine of ₹13,000.

A court here sentenced a man to five-year imprisonment in a case pertaining to sharing obscene pictures in a WhatsApp group of an online class of school students.

In January 2022, the accused sent a request to join an WhatsApp group of an online class of students. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In January 2022, the accused sent a request to join an WhatsApp group of an online class of students. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court of additional sessions judge Neeru Kamboj sentenced Ashiq, a resident of village Badarpur here and imposed on him a fine of 13,000.

In January 2022, the accused sent a request to join an WhatsApp group of an online class of students.

The teacher added him to the group thinking he was the parent of a student. After some time, the accused shared “obscene pictures” and also started inappropriate chatting with the teacher.

After the teacher reported the matter, the school administration lodged a complaint with the women’s police station in Nuh. A case was registered under the IT Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and he was later arrested.

The court convicted him on Thursday and pronounced the sentence on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

