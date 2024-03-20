 Nursery owner, gardener held for cultivating opium plants in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Nursery owner, gardener held for cultivating opium plants in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 20, 2024 09:04 AM IST

The nursery owner, identified as Sameer Kalia, 50, a resident of Sector 10, Panchkula, and the gardener, Siya Ram, were found cultivating 725 opium plants in two large flower beds, covered with green nets on all sides

Police have arrested the owner and gardener of Blooming Dale Nursery near Shastri Nagar light point in Manimajra for illegally cultivating opium plants on their premises.

The accused in the custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT PHOTO)
This is reportedly the first-ever recovery of opium plants in Chandigarh.

The nursery owner, identified as Sameer Kalia, 50, a resident of Sector 10, Panchkula, and the gardener, Siya Ram, were found cultivating 725 opium plants in two large flower beds, covered with green nets on all sides.

Police confiscated the plants, containing opium milk and seed pores, and weighing 20.5 kg.

Investigators said the accused claimed that the opium plants were decorative, but their claim was dismissed as cultivation of opium plants is prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They also could not produce a licence/permit for opium cultivation.

“Before seizing the plants, we conducted videography and photography of the nursery. Expert opinions were sought. Subsequently, the nursery’s owner and gardener were arrested. Although there were other workers in the nursery, they distanced themselves from cultivation of poppy plants,” said DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel, in-charge, District Crime Cell.

A case under Section 18 (C) of the NDPS Act has been registered at the IT Park police station.

Wednesday, March 20, 2024
