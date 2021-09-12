Nursing student crushed under speeding tipper in Ludhiana

A 20-year-old student was mowed down by a speeding tipper truck near Samrala Chowk on Friday evening.

The victim, Mallika Chaddha of Farid Nagar, was riding a two-wheeler. After the incident, the truck driver fled, leaving his vehicle on the road. The Division Number 3 police have lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver and have seized the truck also.

The victim’s father, Arun Chaddha, said his daughter was pursuing BSc (nursing) at Mohandai Oswal Hospital and was returning home when the incident took place.

Assistant sub-inspector Nirmal Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been under Sections 279 (rash driving) ,and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for his arrest.