The tipper, which crushed the nursing student, has been seized by the Ludhiana Police. The driver is on the run. (Representative Image/HT File)
Nursing student crushed under speeding tipper in Ludhiana

The 20-year-old nursing student was on her way home from the hospital when she was crushed under the tipper in Ludhiana’s Farid Nagar; she was ridding a two-wheeler
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 02:38 AM IST

A 20-year-old student was mowed down by a speeding tipper truck near Samrala Chowk on Friday evening.

The victim, Mallika Chaddha of Farid Nagar, was riding a two-wheeler. After the incident, the truck driver fled, leaving his vehicle on the road. The Division Number 3 police have lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver and have seized the truck also.

The victim’s father, Arun Chaddha, said his daughter was pursuing BSc (nursing) at Mohandai Oswal Hospital and was returning home when the incident took place.

Assistant sub-inspector Nirmal Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been under Sections 279 (rash driving) ,and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for his arrest.

