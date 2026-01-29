Objectionable act at Golden Temple: Ghaziabad man brought to Amritsar, remanded to three-day police custody

AMRITSAR: Punjab Police on Wednesday brought 26-year-old Ghaziabad man, identified as Subhan Rangrez, booked for committing objectionable acts on the premises of Golden Temple, to Amritsar on transit remand and secured his three-day remand by presenting him in a court. Punjab Police on Wednesday brought 26-year-old Ghaziabad man, identified as Subhan Rangrez, booked for committing objectionable acts on the premises of Golden Temple, to Amritsar on transit remand and secured his three-day remand by presenting him in a court

A team of Amritsar city police was sent to Ghaziabad to bring the accused, who was booked for hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community at the Kotwali police station, on the complaint of SGPC officials.

The Ghaziabad police on January 24 arrested Subhan Rangrez for allegedly misbehaving with members of the Sikh community who had reached his house at Nasbandi Colony in Loni to protest against a video allegedly showing him rinsing his mouth at the sacred sarovar of Golden Temple in Amritsar.

According to police, Rangrez runs a medical shop for his brother at Nasbandi Colony.

In the alleged video which went viral on social media, Rangrez is seen allegedly sitting on the bank of the sarovar with his feet in the water, rinsing his mouth and spitting the water back into the sarovar. The video was allegedly shared with a communal caption.

Later, in another video, the youth, while standing near the Ghanta Ghar entrance of the shrine, is heard saying that no one had stopped him from performing the act. Following criticism, he issued a public apology online, stating that he was unaware of Sikh traditions and the religious maryada.

The SGPC also filed a police complaint against Rangrez, seeking legal action against him for hurting Sikh community’s religious sentiments.

The complaint, submitted by the Golden Temple manager at the Kotwali police station, seeks registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Acting on the complaint, a case was also registered against him in Amritsar.

SGPC legal adviser Amanbir Singh Syali had later told the media that an internal inquiry found the youth did not pay obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum during his visit. He stayed at the ‘parikrama’ for about 20 minutes with four others, which, he said, reflected questionable intent.