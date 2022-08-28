Official from Rajasthan visits CETP site in Ludhiana, oversees operation
Anand Kumar, principal secretary, water supply and drainage department of Rajasthan visited the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) site in Ludhiana to check its functioning
Anand Kumar, principal secretary, water supply and drainage department of Rajasthan, on Sunday met the members of Punjab Dyers’ Association during his visit to the city.
He also visited the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) site to check its functioning.
Ashok Makkar and Bobby Jindal, both office bearers of the association, stated to the official that the industry was being wrongly portrayed as villain for pollution of Sutlej river, whereas the MC’s untreated sewage of residential areas is directly entering and polluting the Buddha Nullah.
Later, the official travelled along the Buddha Nullah to check the points from where sewage discharge was entering the nullah.
He said that the details of the findings would be submitted to the government.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics