Officials overstaying in govt houses: DEO directs Ludhiana MC, PWD to take action

Following a complaint from a city resident regarding unauthorised occupation of government residences, the district election officer has directed the municipal corporation and public works department to furnish a report detailing the individuals occupying these properties illegally and take appropriate action. The complaint was filed by Rupinderpal Singh to the Punjab chief electoral officer. (HT File Photo)

According to the information, the DEO Sakshi Sawhney issued letters to the MC and the PWD, seeking a detailed report and directing the action against the officers not vacating the houses.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The complaint was filed by Rupinderpal Singh to the Punjab chief electoral officer. It alleged that several officials had unlawfully retained government accommodations in Ludhiana despite their transfer to other districts or their ineligibility to occupy the premises.

The complainant raises concerns about the “misuse” of these vacant houses for political purposes, potentially influencing the electoral process. Specific instances of unlawfully occupied residences, including houses from the deputy commissioner pool, corporation pool and commissioner of police pool, were pointed out in the complaint.

According to the complaint, over 30 houses have been occupied unlawfully

Few weeks ago, house allotment committee chairperson-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney had sought issued notices against civil services officers who were overstaying in government residences despite being transferred to other districts.

The action was taken as officials, who were posted in the district for the smooth conduct of the elections, were unable to get government houses to stay with their families.

Sahwney said, “I have issued letters to the MC and PWD to make a list and take action against those who are not vacating the houses.”

According to those aware of the development, MC has filed a response, stating that they have issued notices to the officials who have not vacated their residences. The MC has submitted a report in the regard to the DC, they added.