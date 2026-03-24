Official’s suicide: After Shah’s assurance, 5 Punjab MPs write letters seeking CBI probe

As many as five MPs from Punjab on Monday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking a CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of a state warehousing corporation district manager, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, following threats made by ex-minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.The MPs wrote the letters after Shah assured them of a CBI probe if all MPs from the state submit a written request. As many as five MPs from Punjab on Monday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking a CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of a state warehousing corporation district manager, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, following threats made by ex-minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. (ANI File)

Amritsar Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla raised the issue in the Lok Sabha. Intercepting Shah as he was leaving the House, Aujla pressed for action into the Bhullar case. He alleged that Bhullar had put pressure on the official, leading to his suicide.

Shah replied that if all Punjab MPs together give him a written request, he will immediately order a CBI inquiry into the case.Following this assurance, four Congress MPs from Punjab—former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, and Dr Dharamvira Gandhi—met Shah and submitted a formal letter demanding the CBI probe.Separately, SAD MP from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal also wrote to the Shah for a CBI inquiry.In a letter to Shah, accessed by HT, MPs expressed concerns over Randhawa’s death and Bhullar’s involvement, demanding a CBI inquiry.

“In view of the seriousness of the case and the public interest involved, we request that necessary directions may kindly be issued at the earliest to formally entrust the investigation to the CBI, ensuring a fair, transparent, and time-bound probe,” the letter reads.

During the meeting, the Congress delegation urged the Union government to order a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide. They emphasised that the case has raised several unanswered questions and caused widespread public concern. The MPs highlighted that only a CBI probe would ensure a fair investigation free from any local influence or pressure. They also conveyed the sentiments of the victim’s family and the public, requesting immediate action in the interest of justice. Shah assured the delegation that their concerns would be duly examined.

The Bathinda MP also urged other MPs from Punjab to make similar formal requests to bring out the truth in the case.

“Given the gravity of the matter and the serious charges of political interference, it is imperative that the investigation be entrusted to an independent agency. Only a CBI probe can ensure an impartial investigation and restore faith among the victim’s family and the public”, she asserted in a letter to Shah.

Earlier, during zero hour, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu launched a blistering attack on chief minister Bhagwant Mann in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of presiding over “lawlessness” in the state. Flagging the alleged harassment of government officials, Bittu joined opposition MPs in demanding a CBI probe.

“The culprit for this is Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab. He is allowing the mafia and gunda raj there. Who will protect the dignity of our sisters and mothers when it is threatened?” Bittu said in the House, drawing the Lok Sabha’s attention to the incident which has triggered major protests in Punjab.

“Imagine his state as a father. He wrote a letter to his MD (managing director) and the DC (deputy commissioner). No one responded to save them,” Bittu said of Randhawa.

Criticising the AAP MPs present in the House, Bittu said: “All of us MPs from Punjab will write (to the home ministry). The two MPs from AAP, if they are from Punjab and if they respect the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, should also demand a CBI inquiry.”