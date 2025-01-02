Officials: Unregistered dairies add to Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah pollution

A joint inspection team comprising officials from central and state departments has found several unreported dairy units outside the Municipal Corporation (MC) limits that are “contributing significantly to pollution” in the Buddha Nullah. The findings emerged during the team’s second visit to various points along the polluted waterbody. A team of officials from the Centre and the state during an inspection of several key locations along the Budhha Nullah in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

The joint group, constituted for central and state government departments, was formed under the chairmanship of directorate for environment and climate change, Punjab.

The inspection was conducted to assess the sources of pollution and identify violators. During the visit, officials from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the drainage department discovered numerous dairies operating without proper registration or oversight. These dairies were found dumping cow dung and other waste directly into the Buddha Nullah, exacerbating its pollution levels.

A senior official from the PPCB, wishing not to be named, said, “While efforts are being made to tackle pollution within MC limits, the presence of these unlisted dairies outside the city’s jurisdiction poses a new challenge. These units were previously not under our scanner and their waste disposal practices are severely affecting the environment.”

The inspection team also observed that many of these dairies lacked basic waste management facilities, such as dung pits or slurry separators, leading to unchecked discharge into nearby drains that ultimately flow into Buddha Nullah.

The drainage department highlighted that the lack of coordination between authorities in urban and rural areas has allowed such activities to go unnoticed. Officials emphasised the need for a comprehensive survey to identify all dairies operating in the vicinity of Buddha Nullah and ensure their compliance with pollution control norms.

Residents living near these unregulated dairies have also raised concerns about the foul smell and water contamination affecting their quality of life.

The inspection team has recommended immediate action, including strict penalties for violators and the installation of waste treatment facilities for these dairies. Officials have assured that a follow-up visit will be conducted to ensure compliance and address the gaps in oversight.

Buddha Nullah, long regarded as an environmental and public health concern, continues to see unchecked pollution, and the latest findings underscore the urgent need for coordinated action across jurisdictions to restore the waterbody, say residents.