Offline classes to continue, state government’s decision garners mixed response in Ludhiana
The state government’s U-turn on its previous decision— schools to be closed amid scorching heat from May 15, and online classes be resumed till end of the month— has garnered mixed responses from teachers and parents.
Now, the state education department has asked the schools to continue with the offline classes till May 31, citing the demands and suggestions of teachers, students and parents.
State education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said all the government, government-aided and private schools would remain closed for summer holidays from June 1 to June 30.
The minister, however, has asked schools to continue with the same school timings. The primary schools will function from 7 am to 11 am, and middle, high and senior secondary schools from 7am to 12:30 pm.
Mixed response
While, a few teachers have been demanding online mode for Classes 5–8, citing hot weather, others have welcomed the decision contending that students would have struggled during online classes due to lack of basic resources, including internet and smart phones at home, and that they have already suffered a huge academic loss amid Covid.
“The temperature has risen to an all-time high and thus, it is not a fair decision to continue with the physical classes for students till Class 8. They should be permitted to stay at home,” a teacher in GHS said.
A principal in a Government Senior Secondary School, however, said teachers are not available in schools as they are busy with the exam duties.
“A lot of pending non-academic work in schools could have been completed during this period. The government should have called teachers to schools, but exempted students from visiting schools in boiling weather,” a principal said.
Faces flack on social media
The education department has faced flack on Twitter for revoking its decision.
“If anything happens to the students who go to the schools by riding cycles, who would be responsible for their health?” Vivek Verma, a Twitter user, questioned, tagging the state chief minister and education minister.
Textbooks awaited
Meanwhile, even after 45 days into the new academic session, students in government schools are awaiting their complete set of textbooks. According to the teachers, main textbooks are yet to be received.
A headmaster said, “If schools would have been closed, how would we have delivered the books to students? We have received half of the textbooks, but still students are awaiting the complete set of textbooks. These books should have been received in the schools at the beginning of the session.”
-
UP cyber cops nab three for pan-India 'franchise fraud'
The accused have been identified as Vinay Kumar alias Ashok Singh, 33, Abhishek Sharma, 27, and Ratnesh Bharti, 29. Vinay worked as the main operator while Abhishek developed the websites for the gang, police said.
-
32 PMC wards see changes in delimitation as SEC announces final structure
The State Election Commission late on Friday published the final ward structure that shows that 32 wards under the Pune Municipal Corporation limits have seen changes after suggestions and objections in the draft structure. The SEC earlier this week once again set the ball rolling for municipal polls by issuing fresh notification after the Supreme Court cleared the way for polls. The SEC announced the ward structure four days before the May 17 deadline.
-
Ludhiana | Four family courts provided counsellor
As many as four family courts exclusively dealing with cases involving matrimonial disputes in Ludhiana have been provided with a counsellor each by the District Legal Services Authority. At the National Lok Adalats on Saturday, as many as 161 cases were settled in family courts. The four counsellors appointed include Neetu Chandoke, Rajwant Kaur, Ripin Makhija and Parminder Singh. A compensation of ₹167.06 crore was realised.
-
Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic products from June 1
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said that to limit the usage of single-use plastic objects, a public awareness campaign is required. He added, "'The Environment Department under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is taking all appropriate steps to combat pollution. The department has also launched a Summer Action Plan to combat the city's rising pollution levels. Single-use plastic contributes significantly to pollution in such circumstances."
-
Yogi Adityanath inspects four-lane road work in Gorakhpur
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected an under-construction four-lane road from Nakha road to Sports College in Gorakhpur on Saturday. He also laid stress on ensuring quality work on a nullah being constructed on Deoria by-pass road. While carrying out the inspection, Yogi Adityanath also met children, enquired about their studies and gave them chocolates. Yogi Adityanath also visited the residence of former president of Bar Association Suresh Shukla to condole his demise.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics