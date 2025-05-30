OGW among two detained under PSA in J&K’s Kishtwar

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday detained an overground worker (OGW) and a criminal under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kishtwar district, said officials. The detention orders in both cases were issued by the Kistwar district magistrate. (File)

The duo was repeatedly involved in activities prejudicial to public peace and national security.

Kishtwar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Naresh Singh said one of the accused, Rustam Ali Bagwan ,son of Fateh Mohammad Bagwan of Hunjala was an active OGW. “He was found providing logistic support and maintaining close links with terrorist elements operating in the region. His involvement posed a serious threat to the security and sovereignty of the union territory,” said the SSP.

Acting on credible inputs, a detailed dossier was prepared by Kishtwar police, and upon approval from the competent authority, he was booked under PSA and lodged in Kotbhalwal Central Jail in Jammu, he added.

The second accused, Arshad Hussain, son of Abdul Wahid Sheikh of Guriyan was a habitual burglar with a long history of criminal activities.

“Despite being involved in multiple theft cases and having received several warnings, he continued his unlawful behaviour, creating fear and insecurity among the general public. On the orders of the Kishtwar district magistrate, he was detained under the PSA and has been lodged in Kathua district jail,” said the SSP.

