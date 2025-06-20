OGW detected in face recognition system in Anantnag, nabbed

Ahead of the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, the Facial Recognition System (FRS) deployed by Anantnag district police at Langanbal Naka detected an over ground worker (OGW) on Thursday. The arrested was handed over to the Pahalgam police station for further legal action, they added. (File)

Police said that the individual, a resident of Seer Hamdan (police station Mattan jurisdiction) with a prior FIR registered in 2005, was working as a carpenter. He was subsequently handed over to the Pahalgam police station for further legal action, they added.

“This swift interception highlights the impact of technology-driven policing and is to send a clear deterrent message to miscreants as SANJY-2025 approaches,” Police spokesman said, adding that Anantnag district police has already enhanced electronic surveillance along all yatra corridors to ensure a safe and seamless pilgrimage experience. “Anyone attempting to disrupt public order—or threaten pilgrims’ safety—will be swiftly identified and dealt with under law.