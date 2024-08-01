‘Oil leak’ gang surfaces again, two cases reported in Chandigarh tricity area

The notorious ‘oil leak’ gang, which whisks off bags and valuables from vehicles after getting its occupants to check for an oil leak, seems to have surfaced again with two cases being reported from the tricity – the first from Mansa Devi complex in Panchkula and the second near Chhat light point in Mohali’s Zirakpur. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the first case, a Delhi-based businessman’s driver, was targeted by the gang when he had stopped for a juice break.

The driver, Umesh Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, told police that he has been working for Baljit Singh of Guru Harkishan Nagar, Paschim Vihar, for the last 10 years. Singh had recently got the contract for installing and maintaining air conditioning of the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

He said that on July 30, after a visit to the hospital, they went to Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) market, where Singh went to have lunch at a cafe. He kept his bag in the back seat of the Innova car. Kumar, meanwhile, went to a kiosk to have some juice. There a youngster walked up to him and told him that oil was leaking from his car’s engine. Alarmed, Kumar opened the bonnet to inspect. Finding no leakage when he went back, he noticed that his employer’s bag missing from the car. The bag carried ₹1.4 lakh and some important documents.

He immediately informed his employer following which they went to the Mansa Devi complex police station and lodged a complaint.

Based on their statements, a case under Sections 303 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against unidentified persons.

Doc targeted near Chhat light point

In the second case, a doctor was stopped by two motorcycle-borne men near Chhat light point in Zirakpur on Tuesday. When she stopped to check, the miscreants fled with her bag carrying ₹4 lakh cash. The victim, Manju Bala Sanghavi, said that she tried in vain to chase them and later lodged a complaint at the Zirakpur police station.