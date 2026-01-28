Oil PSU cites rule violation, orders removal of CM Mann hoardings from Punjab petrol pumps

A major public sector oil marketing company has ordered the removal of advertisement hoardings carrying photographs of chief minister Bhagwant Mann installed at its various outlets across the state, citing a violation of rules. The company has around 1,300 outlets in the state. The hoardings being removed in one of the petrol pumps in Punjab.

The hoardings by the Punjab government were put up on January 24 at designated display sites at petrol pumps.

However, after the matter came to the notice of the oil company, outlet dealers were directed to remove them.

A petrol pump operator in Hoshiarpur district, who didn’t wish to be named, said that on Monday evening, he received a call from the oil company representatives directing him to remove the boards immediately.

According to the pump owner, the firm cited a violation of norms related to political promotion on company-owned premises.

A senior official of the oil company said that traditionally these display boards carry advertisements highlighting schemes and achievements of the central government related to the energy sector, usually featuring photographs of the Prime Minister.

“This is the first instance in which the sites were used for Punjab government advertisements, featuring chief minister Bhagwant Mann and publicising the newly introduced state health insurance scheme offering a cover of ₹10 lakh per family,” the oil company official said, pleading anonymity.

The company official added that the directions were issued by regional offices, as the advertisement spaces belong to the oil companies.

“These boards are meant to display messages related to central government schemes, mainly from the energy sector. What we have learnt is that a private advertising agency contracted by the oil company has also been engaged by the Punjab government for its advertisements. Possibly, the agency treated petrol pump locations as its own sites, which it is not authorised to do,” the official added.

The advertising agency, Unique Event and Promotions, however, sought to downplay the controversy. When contacted, the company claimed the boards would be reinstalled shortly.

“The boards were removed due to certain issues related to the creative content. We will revise the creative and reinstall the boards at petroleum outlets in the next few days,” said Jaswinder Kaur, who identified herself as a manager of the company.

The standoff has left petrol pump dealers weary.

“The decision to install these boards is taken by the company, not by the dealers. However, their removal has put us in an awkward situation, as local leaders are questioning and protesting at our outlets. In reality, we don’t have any role in installing or removing the hoardings,” said Paramjit Singh Doaba, president of the Petrol Pump Dealers Association, Punjab. He added that dealers should not be made victims in this tussle.

Despite repeated attempts, Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal couldn’t be contacted for comments.