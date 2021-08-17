Old soldiers ride into the sunset like a ‘sheh sawar’

“Girtey hain sheh sawar hi maidaney jung mein, woh tifl kya girey, jo ghutno ke bal chaley (It’s only the brave horseman who can fall in the battlefield, not the child who crawls).” That was the opening line of our equitation officer, Major Prithi Singh, as he addressed the morning parade of the cadets at the National Defence Academy (NDA). That was a pretty apt proverb to use, because every day several cadets bit the dust as they were thrown off their steeds.

This is pretty true in most walks of life. If you don’t venture, then you will neither fail nor succeed. However, it is most applicable to the military way of life where you must not falter when the day of reckoning arrives. Over the three years of training in the NDA and one year after that in the respective training institutions of the three services, this aspect is inculcated in the young minds of the cadets by various means. You read about the mighty brave men by reading military history. You also get to meet some of the war-decorated officers who are posted in these training institutions. All this has a positive effect on the young cadets.

The real deal starts after you are commissioned as officers in your respective service. It is a highly competitive profession. An officer has to attend a number of training courses and it is essential that you get a good grading to add some shine to your profile. Promotion to the rank of colonel and above, are based on a selection process. In a pyramid rank structure, just about 10% of a batch goes up to the rank of major general. Compare this with the IAS/ IPS, where almost everyone makes it to the rank of joint secretary or inspector general, which is equivalent to a major general.

This may sound grim but actually it is not. Life in the armed forces is one full of excitement as you move across the country every three years. Opportunity for adventure is immense. You can be a flyer, paratrooper, commando, mountaineer, diver and even an astronaut! Name the sport and the facility is available. Even in a place like Leh, you will find a golf course of sorts. It’s the best environment to nourish your progeny and give them a well-rounded personality.

As and when one gets passed over for promotion, one is mentally trained to accept it and move on. A few call it quits to start a successful second career in the civvy street, but a majority stick it out till retirement. The important point is that you must remain a ‘sheh sawar’ through the thick and thin of life. The best that a soldier gets from all this is the great feeling of comradeship. Fauji friendships are lifelong even if you don’t meet each other. There can never be this kind of a relationship in the civil services because their structure is very different.

Finally, the day comes when we have to say a farewell to arms. For most, it is a sad moment but there is also the feeling of a life well lived. You become a member of multiple WhatsApp groups of the forces and share your thoughts as also banter around a bit. There are course and regimental get-togethers on a regular basis. But like for everyone, life has to end one day.

They say old soldiers never die, they just fade away. I would like it to be different. I would like the old soldier to ride into the sunset like a ‘sheh sawar’. Sit firmly in the saddle, chest out, shoulders back, head high, chin in, knees into the flanks, toes up, heels down, elbows tucked in, and hands together held low over the front arch of the saddle. Now give aid to your steed and walk slowly into the sunset. I think that in the heavens above, Major Prithi Singh would be pleased to see one of his ‘sheh sawars’ ride into the sunset. bullysangha@gmail.com

The writer is a Gurugram-based Vir Chakra awardee