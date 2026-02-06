Omar Abdullah presents J&K budget, focus on growth, welfare

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented a growth-oriented budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the 2026-27 fiscal on Friday. Chief minister Omar Abdullah presenting the budget in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in Jammu on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Terming the budget a “fiscal compass”, Abdullah emphasised a balance between aggressive infrastructure development and targeted social welfare, despite significant fiscal constraints.

Addressing the assembly, the chief minister noted that the previous year was marked by challenges, including geopolitical tensions, the Pahalgam terror attack, and devastating floods in parts of the Jammu region. These factors, he noted, dealt a blow to the core sectors of tourism, handicrafts, and agriculture.

“This budget is not merely a ledger of figures; it is a roadmap for enduring economic growth and social harmony,” Abdullah said. He called for collective action from House members to transition J&K into a “modern, progressive, and economically vibrant region” through innovation and participatory governance.

Fiscal discipline, central support

The budget highlights a heavy reliance on central assistance, with the UT’s own tax and non-tax revenues accounting for only 25% of its budgetary requirements. As of December 31, 2025, tax collections stood at ₹10,265 crore, while non-tax sources contributed ₹4,964 crore.

The chief minister flagged the high ratio of committed expenditure, noting that nearly 60% of the budget is consumed by salaries, pensions, and debt servicing. To counter this, he announced that austerity measures would continue for a third consecutive year.

“We are strengthening debt sustainability by keeping borrowings within approved limits and improving liquidity management,” he said, while acknowledging the Centre’s special assistance in funding capital investments, particularly for hydroelectric projects and disaster mitigation in flood-hit areas.

Key welfare initiatives

He announced six free LPG cylinders annually for Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households besides a total fee waiver for undergraduate students not covered by existing scholarships, aimed at ensuring completion of senior secondary and higher education.

As part of reforms, the CM announced the accelerated execution of loss-reduction works and expansion of the consumer base to ease the financial burden on the power sector.