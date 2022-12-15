Omar, Mehbooba oppose new land grant rules

The Jammu and Kashmir administration’s unveiling of new land grant rules has caused a row among the prominent political leaders in the Valley, who have accused the BJP-led central government of trying to replace locals and holding land on lease, with outsiders.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the administration was arbitrarily evicting locals, institutions, tourism players, hoteliers and businesses occupying leased land, without giving them a chance to renew.

The rules notified by the government’s revenue department under Section 4 read with Section 9 of the Jammu and Kashmir Land Grants Act, Svt, 1960, said that all the outgoing lessees, except those for residential purposes, shall immediately handover the possession of the land to the government, failing which the outgoing lessee shall be evicted.

“All leases (except residential leases), including lease granted under the Jammu and Kashmir Land Grants Rules 1960, Notified Area (All Development Authorities set in Tourism Sector) Land Grants Rules, 2007, and leases expired or determined prior to the coming into force of these rules or issued under these rules shall not be renewed and shall stand determined,” the rules states.

Calling the rules “very unfortunate” Abdullah said, “At least, people who kept these institutions, structures and businesses alive in difficult times, should get the first chance. I agree that the leases have expired and need to be renewed, but those who have the leases should get a chance to renew. Fix the rate and tell them to submit the money.”

Saying that the aim of the move was to bring in outsiders, he said, “What sort of justice is this? The motive of eviction is only to bring people from outside. Isn’t it the right of those living here already to get land or will outsiders get it. First give to those who are its residents, who live here already, and who have run the institutions here in difficult times,” he said.

Mehbooba Mufti also lashed out at the BJP and said they were trying to snatch land from locals to give it to outsiders. “I do not know about UP, but as per the laws passed here by BJP, land is being snatched from the locals leasing it. The land held by locals is being snatched to be given to outsiders,” she said.

“There have been incursions by China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, and they not only grabbed land but even manhandled our jawans, BJP has no answer to it, but they want to commit tyranny on the people of J&K, grab our resources and now our land,” she said.

Mufti said that the new rules were an inverse of (NC founder) Sheikh Abdullah’s ‘land to the tiller’ law (which allowed the peasants to own land in the past). “Now,those who have gotten land under lease, farmers, hoteliers and business people, are being told to vacate land and the authorities would like to do whatever they want. I think this is the biggest fraud and deception against people that they call us ‘our citizens’ and ‘integral part’ but are snatching their land, while China has occupied our land and they have no answer to that,” she said.

Omar further said that the authorities should explore new areas for providing land on lease and their development.

“If you want to bring new people from outside, sure, do it but make new projects for them. Identify new areas; there are so many areas, which can be brought to the tourist map. There are so many beautiful areas which are undeveloped, hand over those to them; build roads, hotels and ski resorts,” he said.

J&K BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said, “NC vice-president Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti are opposing the move as they will no longer be able to favour their ‘blue-eyed persons’, relatives, and those who could fill their coffers. Genuine persons, including the youth, will benefit from the land lease. There is no room for politics of betrayal.”

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said, “ I think land laws were regressive here and were not made to keep the interests of people in mind. That is why necessary changes have been made to make things easy for average citizens. 40 percent of the cases here were due to land records.”