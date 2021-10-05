Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / On Akal Takht directions, SGPC to send panel to Lakhimpur Kheri
chandigarh news

On Akal Takht directions, SGPC to send panel to Lakhimpur Kheri

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Bibi Jagir Kaur on Monday decided to send a panel to Lakhimpur Kheri to inquire into the deaths of farmers and submit a report to the Akal Takht.
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Bibi Jagir Kaur on Monday decided to send a panel to Lakhimpur Kheri to inquire into the deaths of farmers and submit a report to the Akal Takht.
Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

On the direction of the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday decided to send a panel to Lakhimpur Kheri to inquire into the deaths of farmers and submit a report to the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said: “A son of BJP minister killed farmers and injured many who were protesting peacefully at Tikunia village in Lakhimpur Kheri. A panel is being sent by the SGPC to Uttar Pradesh to inquire into the matter and get the details of the case from the families of the victims. The panel will submit its report to Sri Akal Takht Sahib.”

Kaur said the panel includes SGPC’s executive committee members Ajmer Singh Khera and Amrik Singh Shahpur, members Kulwant Singh Mannan, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Jarnail Singh Dogranwala, Sukhmeet Singh Qadian, Harbhajan Singh Cheema and SGPC assistant secretary Nirvail Singh.

The SGPC president said a Union minister of state and his son are responsible for this heinous act and the minister should be sacked immediately.

Meanwhile, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh sought an independent probe into the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out