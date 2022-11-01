On camera, guard guns down robber at Amritsar petrol pump, aid flees away

In an incident that has come to the fore from Punjab, a guard at a petrol pump in Amritsar shot robbers who had come to loot the station, killing one of them on Sunday evening, officials said. The Amritsar Police, taking note of the incident which occurred in the Malia village, have started an investigation into the matter.

This is footage of a petrol pump near Jandialaguri in punjab were robbers were shot dead by security guard.. Law and order situation is worse under @BhagwantMann govt. pic.twitter.com/4ua1cZlo0R — HARMILAP GREWAL (@GARRY2070) October 31, 2022

“An attempt was made to rob a petrol pump in Amritsar's village Malia. The guard shot the robbers, killing one of them. Police reached the spot and started investigation. CCTV footage being searched," Gurmeet Singh, DSP, Amritsar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The viral CCTV footage of the petrol pump shows one of the two bike-borne robbers masked in handkerchiefs attempting the robbery when the incident happened. While the robber was shot dead by the guard on spot, the other absconded from the site.

Meanwhile in Delhi, a man was stabbed to death while resisting a robbery attempt by unidentified men on Sunday. Two robbers near the Narela railway station stabbed a 53-year-old man while attempting to steal his bag as he was about to board a train to Sonipat.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in its latest report says that out of the total property stolen in 2021, 31.3 per cent was recovered in Punjab, faring marginally above than all of India’s recovery percentage of 30.2 per cent. While Uttarakhand remained top performer in recovering stolen property at 68.7 per cent in all states, the state of Odisha stood at the bottom at 5.1 per cent recovery rate, the NCRB data revealed.

