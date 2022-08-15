On I-Day eve, cultural bonanza held at Tagore Theatre

A cultural bonanza was organised Tagore Theatre on Sunday, the eve of Independence Day.

UT adviser Dharam Pal and his wife Anita Dharam Pal were the chief guests. The adviser lauded the commendable efforts of the students and congratulated them for celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark 75 year of India’s Independence.

The cultural programme started with the Durga stuti, presented by Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20B, which was followed by a medley by Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31, Institute for Blind, Sector 26 and Snehalaya, Sector 39. A group from Strawberry Fields School, Sector 26, serenaded the audience, while Delhi Public School, Sector 40, performed a classical dance, Ganga.

A mime act by Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSS-35) left the audience spell bound, while Moti Ram Arya School, Sector 27, evoked the patriotic spirit through their medley of songs, and Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18, put up a group performance. Chitkara International School, Sector 25, and Manav Mangal School presented an “action song”, while the bhangra performance by Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 15, left the audience entranced.

UT deputy commissioner Vinay Partap Singh, education secretary Hargunjit Kaur, director school education HPS Brar and other senior officers of the Chandigarh administration were present on the occasion.