On I-Day eve, cultural bonanza held at Tagore Theatre
A cultural bonanza was organised Tagore Theatre on Sunday, the eve of Independence Day.
UT adviser Dharam Pal and his wife Anita Dharam Pal were the chief guests. The adviser lauded the commendable efforts of the students and congratulated them for celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark 75 year of India’s Independence.
The cultural programme started with the Durga stuti, presented by Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20B, which was followed by a medley by Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31, Institute for Blind, Sector 26 and Snehalaya, Sector 39. A group from Strawberry Fields School, Sector 26, serenaded the audience, while Delhi Public School, Sector 40, performed a classical dance, Ganga.
A mime act by Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSS-35) left the audience spell bound, while Moti Ram Arya School, Sector 27, evoked the patriotic spirit through their medley of songs, and Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18, put up a group performance. Chitkara International School, Sector 25, and Manav Mangal School presented an “action song”, while the bhangra performance by Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 15, left the audience entranced.
UT deputy commissioner Vinay Partap Singh, education secretary Hargunjit Kaur, director school education HPS Brar and other senior officers of the Chandigarh administration were present on the occasion.
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
Kashmir’s first multiplex set to open early next monthin Sonawar
Come September and film aficionados in Kashmir will be able to watch the latest movies on the big screen as the Valley's first multiplex is set to open in the Sonawar area here. The multiplex, being developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX, will have three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats, its owner Vijay Dhar told PTI. It will house several food courts, where Dhar plans to promote local cuisine.
