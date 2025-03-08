On Int’l Women’s Day, meet the women leaders redefining power in Mohali and Panchkula

Inspiring change, breaking barriers Komal Mittal, a 2014-batch IAS officer and deputy commissioner of Mohali, believes that leadership is about embracing imperfections and staying true to one’s values. (HT)

In the districts of Panchkula and Mohali, women leaders are proving that leadership has no gender—breaking barriers with strength, resilience and grace. From administrative roles to law enforcement, these women as strong pillars are reshaping their communities and inspiring future generations of changemakers. On International Women’s Day, HT had a tete-a-tete with these remarkable women making a difference in these two districts, one initiative at a time.

Panchkula

Monika Gupta (HT)

Monica Gupta: A balancing act at the top

At 36, Monica Gupta, a 2014-batch IAS officer, leads Panchkula’s administration with precision and dedication. An alumna of Shri Ram College of Commerce and Delhi School of Economics, she cracked the UPSC in 2014 and has since served in multiple districts of Haryana before being posted as Panchkula DC last year. Heading a city that houses several government headquarters comes with its pressures, but she remains unfazed.

Her day starts at 6 am with yoga and pranayama before heading out for field visits. She believes that as a woman, her role extends beyond administration—her presence instils faith in the public that their grievances will be heard with empathy. “People often feel more comfortable approaching a woman officer, believing their concerns will receive a fair hearing,” she shares.

“The work-life balance is demanding. My husband serves in the judiciary in Bihar, and we meet once every two months. For a woman, household duties are equally important, but I am lucky to have a supportive family,” she says. “It is not easy to step away, but the responsibility entrusted to me is far greater than personal limitations.”

Nisha Yadav (HT)

Nisha Yadav: Between motherhood and administration

Juggling motherhood and public service, additional deputy commissioner Nisha Yadav, 30, embodies modern-day resilience. A Gurgaon native, she first cleared the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) in 2020 before cracking the IAS in 2021. A post-graduate from IIT Madras, she is also a mother to a one-year-old.

“My day never ends. People expect so much from you, and after all, I have to justify my job,” she shares. With an IPS officer for a husband, she initially had family support when he was posted in Panchkula. Now, as she navigates her demanding role, her in-laws step in to care for their child.

“Sometimes my son visits my office, and we get only five minutes together. But when I return home and see him waiting for me, all the exhaustion fades away.” For Yadav, empowerment is synonymous with education. “A mother must be educated so she can shape the next generation.”

Himadri Kaushik (HT)

Himadri Kaushik: Breaking new ground in police force

As deputy commissioner of police Panchkula, Himadri Kaushik commands a force where women’s leadership was once an anomaly. A 2019-batch IPS officer from Dehradun, she holds degrees in chemical engineering and economics from BITS Pilani, and has also studied at the London School of Economics.

The nature of her job means odd working hours, and as a mother of a two-year-old, the struggle is real. “My son salutes every female officer in uniform. He doesn’t sleep until I get home. Sometimes he visits my office too,” she shares with a smile. While “mom guilt” is a constant, she takes comfort in his adaptability. The police force, she says, has grown accustomed to female leadership: “Women need to be financially independent, and most importantly, they need to respect one another.”

Aparajita (HT)

Aparajita: The multi-tasking municipal commissioner

Aparajita, the 33-year-old municipal commissioner, epitomises the phrase “women can do it all”. A 2018-batch IAS officer from Varanasi, she graduated in chemical engineering from BIT Mesra.

“There is no such thing as work-life balance,” she states firmly. “Women are natural multitaskers, expected to handle both job and home. And they do it well.”

With a child to raise and a city to manage, Aparajita admits the pressure is immense. “You are always under watch as a woman. You can’t give 100% to both roles at all times, but you can always justify your efforts. The greater the challenge, the more rewarding the work.”

Mohali

Komal Mittal: Leading while sticking to values

Komal Mittal, a 2014-batch IAS officer and deputy commissioner of Mohali, believes that leadership is about embracing imperfections and staying true to one’s values. “As a woman in public service, I have learned that balance is not about perfection, but about embracing the beauty of imperfection,” says the 36-year-old.

With the love and support of her family, Mittal is a working mother, a devoted wife and a dedicated leader, who is proud to inspire future generations to shatter glass ceilings and follow their path.

Sonam Chaudhary (HT)

Sonam Chaudhary: Juggling work and family with resilience

For additional deputy commissioner (Development) Sonam Chaudhary, 35, balancing work and family is all about making daily choices. A 2014-batch PCS officer, she shares, “Balancing work and family comes with its challenges, but it also teaches us resilience, patience and strength. Every day, we must make choices between duty and personal time, between deadlines and family moments.”

With young children, she continues, “It has not always been easy, but with determination and support from our team at work, along with help from our parents, we manage to hold it all together.”

Surabhi Prashar (HT)

Surabhi Prashar: Pioneering change in judiciary

Surabhi Prashar, a 2011-batch Punjab Civil Services (Judicial) officer and chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in Mohali, is breaking barriers in the judicial field. The 41-year-old officer recalls how she was always given the same challenging opportunities as her male counterparts and was never asked to step back simply because she was a woman.

Prashar encourages women to be aware of legal protections like the POSH Act of 2013, which safeguards women against workplace harassment. She says, “Women are empowered by law and must utilise these legal provisions to report any issues.” She also stressed the importance of raising awareness among men, urging them to acknowledge and support women’s roles in society.

Damandeep Kaur (HT)

Damandeep Kaur: Encouraging women to push past barriers

As sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Mohali, Damandeep Kaur, 39, a 2014 batch PCS officer, encourages women to break free from societal barriers and carve their own paths to progress. “Women who have succeeded must step forward as role models and help others navigate their way to success,” she urges. She also advocates for collaboration among women to uplift each other.

Geetika Singh (HT)

Geetika Singh: Empowerment begins at home

For Geetika Singh, a 2014-batch PCS officer, empowerment begins with teaching parents to raise daughters who can assert themselves in different spheres. She says, “It is crucial to teach parents how to raise daughters who can assert themselves in different spheres.” Singh, 40, adds, “International Women’s Day is about acknowledging women’s struggles and extending support so they can achieve their dreams.”

Ankita Kansal: Inspiring young girls to dream big

Ankita Kansal, a 2012-batch PCS officer, 38, advises young girls to be dedicated and enthusiastically work toward their goals. “Girls need to be steadfast and whenever they get an opportunity, they must forget their gender and work with full commitment,” she shares.