On sixth day of penance, Sukhbir Badal performs ‘sewa’ in Fatehgarh Sahib

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Dec 09, 2024 07:50 AM IST

The 62-year-old is undergoing a religious punishment pronounced by the Akal Takht -- the highest temporal body of Sikhs -- for “mistakes” committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

On the sixth day of his penance for “religious misconduct” on Sunday, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal performed the duty of ‘sewadar’ outside a gurdwara in Fatehgarh Sahib amid tight security for an hour from 9 am.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal performs 'seva' at Gurudwara Shri Fatehgarh Sahib, in Fatehgarh Sahib on Sunday. (ANI)
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal performs 'seva' at Gurudwara Shri Fatehgarh Sahib, in Fatehgarh Sahib on Sunday. (ANI)

The wheelchair-bound Badal also listened to ‘kirtan’ and washed dishes in the community kitchen.

Besides the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the Akal Takht on December 2 asked Badal to perform the service of ‘sewadar’ at the Takht Kesgarh Sahib, the Takht Damdama Sahib, and Darbar Sahib in Muktsar and Fatehgarh Sahib for two days each.

Badal survived an attempt on his life on the second day of his penance at the Golden Temple on December 4 when former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura fired at him from close range but missed.

Meanwhile, rebel Akali leader Sikandar Singh Maluka met Badal when he was performing his ‘sewadar’ duties.

