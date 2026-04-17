On way to picnic with friends, college girl falls off moving bus in Udhampur, dies

A 19-year-old girl, the only child of her parents, died on the spot after she fell off a “recklessly” driven bus in Udhampur district on Thursday morning, said officials. The deceased was identified Anjali Choduhary, 19, of Miran Sahib in RS Pura sector. (File)

The incident happened at around 10.30 am when the students were en route to a picnic in a bus hired by the college.

The deceased was identified Anjali Choduhary, 19, of Miran Sahib in RS Pura sector.

“All the students were enjoying. Some of them, including Anjali, were standing inside the bus. Anjali fell out of the bus after a sudden jerk opened the main door. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead,” said a teacher from Government Women’s College, Gandhi Nagar.

Police say they have registered a case. Meanwhile, the driver is absconding.

“Soon after the incident, bus driver fled from the spot. He is still absconding. The bus has been seized. However, a case under Sections 106, 281 and 125 of the BNS stands registered at Udhampur police station,” he added.

A hunt has been launched to nab the driver.

Jammu and Kashmir education minister Sakina Itoo has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic demise of Anjali Choudhary.

Expressing her heartfelt condolences, Itoo said she was deeply saddened by the untimely loss of the young student, describing the incident as heart-breaking and tragic. “I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic demise of Anjali Choudhary, a bright young student of Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar Jammu, who lost her life in an unfortunate road accident near Udhampur while travelling with fellow students to Patnitop,” the minister said.