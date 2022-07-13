On-board Shatabdi, Punjab advocate general alleges attack; probe on
Punjab advocate general Anmol Ratan Sidhu was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons while he was travelling on the Shatabdi Express, near Panipat, on Monday.
The advocate general (AG), who was accompanied by his legal team, was returning from Delhi after appearing before the Supreme Court in a case pertaining to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a key accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, when the incident took place.
A Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel said, “At around 6.25pm, two men hurled an object at the train, which broke one of the windowpanes. The AG reported the matter to security guards on the train, who recorded his statement.”
GRP superintendent of police (SP) Sangeeta Kalia, said, “A probe is underway. Forensic experts will determine whether a stone or bullet hit the windowpane. We are scanning CCTV camera footage to identify the accused. The officials were provided security cover as soon as the matter was reported. An FIR will be registered.”
Panipat GRP station in-charge Raj Kumar said, “The incident took place near Kohand village. Nobody was injured.”
-
Panchkula’s NIFT campus gets off the ground
Union textiles minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday inaugurated the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Panchkula. Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said he was confident that the professionals passing out from the institute will make a remarkable contribution to the fashion world, adding “I am hopeful that the daughters studying in this new campus of NIFT would also bring laurels to the State.” This is the 17th such campus of the country.
-
Chandigarh leasehold to freehold conversion: Ex-administrator’s stance 2015 still a roadblock
Even as the UT administration makes fresh attempts at allowing conversion of commercial and industrial leasehold properties to freehold, a 2015 file note by the then UT administrator Shivraj Patil continues to be a major impediment to its efforts. Patil, however, had rejected the proposal in 2015. Listing one of the reasons for rejection, Patil suspected that allowing leasehold to freehold can be drummed up as another scandal.
-
Kanwar Yatra: Northern Railways to add coaches to 5 pairs of trains
With the annual Kanwar Yatra to Haridwar slated to begin on July 14, the Northern Railways will be adding coaches, adding stoppages and extending the routes of 5 pairs of trains on a temporary basis, officials said on Tuesday.
-
Speeding car kills two bikers in Yamunanagar
Two youngsters were killed after a speeding car rammed into their bike in the Model Town area of Yamunanagar on Monday night. The accident took place around 11.30pm. CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera footage shows the victims – Manpreet, 24, and 29 of New Hamida Colony, Gagandeep – being propelled into the air due to the impact of the collision. Gagandeep ran a home-based workshop on computer repairs, while Manpreet worked at a transport company.
-
Chandigarh tricity area records 181 fresh Covid cases
/Mohali/Panchkula Tricity's daily Covid cases witnesses a spurt on Tuesday with 181 fresh infections, a- significant increase from 69 cases on Monday. On Tuesday, Chandigarh led the tally with 74 cases, up from 34 the day before; Mohali's cases rose from 22 to 66 and Panchkula also saw a jump from 13 to 41 in the same period. With this, tricity's active caseload also rose from 764 to 821 over the past 24 hours.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics