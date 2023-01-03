Once denied entry into country for supporting farmers’ stir, Dhaliwal now picked for Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Chandigarh US-based billionaire Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, 71, who was not allowed to enter India for supporting the farmers’ protest against the now-repealed three farm laws, has been selected for the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, the highest honour given by the Indian government for its settlers in foreign countries.

Dhaliwal, who moved to Milwaukee in the US in 1972 from Rakhra village near Patiala and owns the biggest chain of gas stations in across the US, will be feted along with 26 NRIs during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas to be held in Indore from January 8 to 10.

Dhaliwal was running a “langar” (community kitchen) for protesting farmers at the Singhu border near Delhi. He arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on October 23, 2021, but was denied entry by the immigration officials who questioned him for several hours. Dhaliwal said he was asked to return from the airport because of his support to the farmers’ stir.

The announcement of the prestigious award has surprised Dhaliwal. Talking over phone from the US, he said: “It has come as a shock for me. Infact, this is a second shock given to me by the Indian government within two years.”

“This time, I am pretty glad that the Indian government has recognised my work for the Indian diaspora in the US,” said Dhaliwal.

He has business interests in gasoline and real estate sectors in 12 provinces of the mid-west US. Dhaliwal has been chosen for the award in the “Business and Community Welfare” category and he hopes to work closely with the Indian government. “I want to move forward on a positive note,” said Dhaliwal, adding that he has the plans to invest in indoor farming in India.

“Apart from doing my business, I do my bit in giving back to the society. I help Indians to study, work and do business in the US. It is an honour that my work has been recognised in the country of my birth,” said Dhaliwal, adding that he will attend the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. “My family and friends in the US will also accompany me to Indore,” he added.

Back home, his brother and former minister in the SAD-BJP government Surjeet Singh Rakhra was equally happy for his brother being picked for the award.

“He (Darshan) was asked to apply for the award but he didn’t. Despite that his name has been selected for the award. It is an honour not only for Darshan but for the entire family and also Punjab,” said Rakhra, adding that the Dhaliwal family wants to forget what happened in 2021.

